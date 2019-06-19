GREENVILLE — Ruth N. Nye age 91, of Greenville passed away at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Ruth was born March 30, 1928, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Cora (Neff) Hoblit. In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, James Jacob Nye on January 21, 2019; two sons-in-law; and three brothers.

Ruth is survived by her children, John A. and Gretchen of New Carlisle, Martha L. of Gettysburg, Ruth A. of Greenville and Diana J. of Greenville; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Marcella Hobbit of New Madison and Wilma Eley of New Carlisle.

Ruth was a homemaker. She was a member of the Oak Grove Old German Baptist Church Bradford, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Oak Grove Old German Baptist Church, Martin Road, Bradford with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow in Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com