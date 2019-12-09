GREENVILLE — Ruthanna N. Riegle, 92, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 2:30 AM Monday December 9, 2019, at the Rest Haven Nursing Home. Ruthanna was born May 14, 1927 in Darke County, Ohio and the daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Routzong) Morris.

She was retired having been employed for 30 years at General Athletic Company and 15 years at Fram Corporation, both of Greenville.

Ruthanna was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ of Greenville.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin "Junior" Riegle.

Ruthanna is survived by special friends Frank and Betty (Byrd) Marchal of Bradford and Alex Marchal of Medina.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with Pastor Doug Klinsing officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery. There will be a reception of friends 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com