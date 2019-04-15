GREENVILLE – S. Elizabeth Roth, 88, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 13, 1931 in Miami County, Ohio to the late Cline and Mary (Bowman) Wray.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Roth, whom she married on August 28,1948.

Elizabeth was a dedicated lady who valued the Lord and her family. When she was not tending to her children, you could find her out on the family farm with her husband. No chore was too great for Elizabeth. You could find her in the milking parlor, on a tractor in the fields, or cleaning the milk house after morning and evening milking. Aside from the farm, Elizabeth worked at Uhlman's in Greenville as a gift wrapper and helped in shipping and receiving. She loved the outdoors, gardening, planting flowers, and feeding the birds. Elizabeth was a faithful follower of the Lord. She attended the Ansonia First Church of God for many years with her husband. When she moved to town, she attended the Greenville Missionary Church. Most importantly, Elizabeth loved her family. For many years, the family would gather on Sunday evenings for a family night.

She is survived by her children, Penny (Rufus) King of Union City, Ohio, and Gary (Esther) Roth of Ansonia; her grandchildren, Troy (Rita) King of Union City, Ohio, Melody (Joe) Barr of Greenville, and Sheldon (Rachel) King of Troy, Ohio; her step-grandchildren, Dawn (Doug) Strait of Greenville, John (Jan Sanders) Arbogast of Chicago, Illinois, and Brian (Hannah) Arbogast of New Madison, Ohio; her great-grandchildren, Whitney, Brenden, Caden, Jake, TJ, Johnny, and Camryn; her step-great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Kirsten, Kara, Amanda, Jessica, Kaylee, Kara, Micah, and Julia; her step-great-great-grandchildren, RyLee, Wyatt, Kaysen, Olivea, Andrew, and RaeLynn; her siblings, Ezra (Beverly) Wray and Norma Jane Roth, all of Greenville; her brother-in-law, Don Roth of North Manchester, Indiana; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis (Ralph) Brunk of Union City Indiana.

Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her special friend, Bob Bennett.

The family would like to thank the State of the Heart Care and the Oakley Place for their love and care of Elizabeth.

A celebration of Elizabeth's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Greenville Missionary Church with Pastor Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Guests may visit with the Roth family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Elizabeth to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or the Mission Work of Greenville Missionary Church, 1110 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes.

