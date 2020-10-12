UNION CITY, Ind. — Sally Ann Poling, 64, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 13, 1956 in Portland, Indiana to the late Fred and Eloise Parrot Shaneyfelt.

Sally taught Special Education for 30 years at Tri-Village in New Madison, Ohio where she was once teacher of the year. She did calligraphy for many organizations, belonged to Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester, Ball State Teachers College, supported P.A.W.S. and the Community Christmas. Her most joyous times were spent with her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 43 years, Monte Poling; children, Denver Poling of Honolulu, H.I., Nicholas (Whitney) Poling of Union City, Ind., Troy (Kristen) Poling of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren, Lola, Deborah, Genevieve, Eli, Ellie, Elouise, Elliott, Allayna and Evelyn Poling; siblings, Ron Shaneyfelt of Virginia Beach, Va., Fred (Amy) Shaneyfelt of Decatur, Ind., and Mary Jensen of Redding, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, and a brother, Randy Shaneyfelt.

Visitation Monday October 12, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN.Services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Nugent officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to P.A.W.S. with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.