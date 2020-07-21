GREENVILLE — Sally Lee Hole Zeiter (84), of Greenville, Ohio, beloved wife, mother and Granny, went home to join the Lord and the great cloud of witnesses on July 13, 2020.

A vibrant, thunderous force, she spent her life and fortune and energy summoning together her family for holiday celebrations, The Great Darke County Fair, and an annual vacation with five generations at Indiana Beach on Lake Schafer. When she cooked, she cooked enough for an army, when she spoiled, she lavished gifts and candy and cookies on anyone who walked in her back door (but especially her grandchildren).

Sally was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Greenville, and was the firstborn of three children to the late Richard E. and Harriet (Watson) Hole. Sally graduated from Greenville High School in the class of 1953. She attended Miami-Jacobs Career College, The University of Michigan, and received her master's degree in education from Oakland University in Michigan.

She married Erwin "Zeke" Zeiter in October 1959 and they had three children: Tammy Lee, Matthew Paul and Kimberly Jo. Her love story with Zeke is one of redemption. Sally and Zeke divorced midlife in 1981 and, after 18 years, through prayer and by the grace of God, they reconciled and were remarried with all of their children and grandchildren present in Fairhope, Ala., in March 1999 and were able to spend another 21 years together as husband and wife.

Sally taught elementary school in Ferndale, Mich., for many years. In Ohio, she worked for Corning Glass Works, Greenville City Schools and retired from The Neff Company. She was an active member of First Congregational Christian Church, alongside many members of her family. Sally served as president of the Darke County Republican Women's Club from 2011 until 2014.

Sally Lee loved her family and the time they spent together most of all. She also thoroughly enjoyed drinking black coffee while working a crossword puzzle on the screened-in porch, playing Solitaire and other card games, decorating for and celebrating Easter, Halloween and Christmas, completing a jigsaw at the dining room table, watching (and falling asleep during) movies, making breakfast for a bunch of sleepy grandchildren (Angels and Tigers!), eating Maid-rites and ice cream cones at the city park after feeding the ducks, and keeping her freezer stocked with mini Snickers bars.

Her parents, grandparents, and her youngest granddaughter Cortney Noel Bowers preceded her in death.

Her husband, Erwin "Zeke" Zeiter; younger siblings Richard E. (Barb) Hole and Harriett "Kay" (Lawrence) Bales; her three children, Tammy (Dean) Balu, Matt (Julie) Zeiter, and Kim (Mike) Bowers; her grandchildren and spouses Tara Lee (Lance) Schaubert, Lauren Watson (Patrick) Wheeler, Brittany LeeAnn (Japheth) Bear, Bethany Grace (Ian) Johnson, Samuel Paul (Allyce) Bowers, Kristin Marie Zeiter, John Matthew Zeiter and Micah Paul Balu; two great-granddaughters Lyla Grace and Sadie Watson Wheeler; and numerous nieces and nephews — all of these carry on her legacy of faith, life, love, and courage.

The immediate family has already conducted a private service, but, at a future date, the Zeiter family will schedule a Celebration of Life in Greenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45459 or the State of the Heart Hospice 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio, 45331 in Sally's name.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, and condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.