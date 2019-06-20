GLEN KARN — Samuel "Sam" Lindamood, 89, of Glen Karn, Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Ind.

Sam was born on November 26, 1929 in Richmond, to the late Samuel and Norma (Teaford) Lindamood.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen (Peden) Lindamood, his son, Gary Skaggs; his grandson, Alan Lindamood; his sisters, Phyllis "Sissy" Snyder, Lois "WoeWee" Hines, Juanita "WeeWee" Hawkey, and Marilyn "Pete" Myers.

Sam was very well-known in the community, being the owner of "Sam's Place," in Glen Karn, for 65 years. During his years running the bar, Sam had the opportunity to make countless friends from those who would stop in for a drink and a burger. He never met a stranger and always welcomed everyone in with a smile. Sam and his family worked closely together and took great pride in the little bar with the big personality. For many years, friends and family would gather on Saturday evenings for chicken dinners.

Sam had an amazing personality and had a knack for telling jokes and stories. He would tell a lie on purpose just to see how it would get around. He loved sports. He was a little league baseball coach and followed Tri-Village Basketball. He loved baseball and would rarely miss a Cincinnati Reds Game. Sam was always community driven. He served on the Hollansburg Volunteer Fire Department for many years. At one time, the Fire Department phones would ring into the bar. The room would get quiet as Sam took the call and then everyone would dash out to handle the emergency. Sam served his county honorably in the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

Sam is survived by his children, Roseanna Ryder of Arcanum, Darrell (Betty) Skaggs of Richmond, Ind., Tony (LouAnn) Lindamood of New Madison, Christa (Jack) Adkins of Hollansburg, Vickie Wicker of Hollansburg,and Kimberly (Stephen) Cofield of Fountain City, Indiana; his grandchildren, Mac Wicker, Bryan Adkins, Clint Adkins, Garrett Lindamood, Sam Lindamood Jr., Craig Garland, Brent Garland, Cherise Zobrist, Aaron Cofield, Austin Cofield, Ashley Werner, and Joey Skaggs; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sisters, Pat Graham of Greenville, and Wilma "Punk" Richards, of Hollansburg; his special friend, Helen Graham; and countless nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Sam's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with the Rev. Eric Fee officiating.

Friends and family may visit from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the funeral home, and again on Sunday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Tri-Village Rescue, 320 N. Main Street, New Madison, Ohio 45346, or Hollansburg Village Fire Department, 109 E. Union Street, Hollansburg, Ohio 45332.

