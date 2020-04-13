GREENVILLE — Sandra "Sandy" K. McFarland, 63, of Greenville, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, was called to her final resting place, peacefully, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while under hospice care.

She was born on May 20, 1956, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Jerry and Mary (Kaup) Hoying.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by Ralph Kaup and her sister-in-law, Cindy Hoying.

Sandy was kind, courageous and sincere. If you knew her, she never left home without her Oakley sunglasses, whether sunny or cloudy, indoors or out.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie, with whom she enjoyed lodging in Gatlinburg, attending car shows, fishing and taking rides in their 1951 Chevy, "the Silver Queen," as she called it. Sandy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing, but beautiful memories. She is survived by her husband, Charlie McFarland; her daughters, Mandi (Chad) Dillow of Troy, Ohio, and Jami Pierce of Knoxville, Tenn.; her brothers, Jack (Sherry) Hoying, Bob (Joan) Hoying, Jim Hoying, Fred (Sharon) Hoying, and Randy Hoying; her sister, Sharon (Bill) Westfall; her stepchildren, Amy McFarland (Brad Smith), Brian (Holly) McFarland and John (Brittany) McFarland; as well as eight grandchildren and several grandpups, who loved their Granny dearly.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service took place on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, with Pastor Angela Smiley officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

