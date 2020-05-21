GREENVILLE — Sandra K. Wilson, age 66 of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 1 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Dunbar Health & Rehab Center Dayton, Ohio. Sandy was born June 11, 1953, in Charleston, W.Va., and the daughter of the late Freeman and Fannie (Evans) Aleshire. Sandy retired in 2016 from the Whirlpool Corporation of Greenville where she had been employed for 21 years. She enjoyed all types of gardening including vegetables and flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Aleshire, Richard Aleshire and Freddie Aleshire. Sandy is survived by her husband, Andy L. Wilson of Greenville. They were married Aug. 27, 1973. In addition, her three sisters Janet Sue Johnson of Huber Heights, Pat Abbott of West Virginia and Diane Aleshire of Dayton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday May 27, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio,with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the services. It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.