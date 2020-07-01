CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandra Lee (Spahr) Rudd, 77 years old, formerly of Pitsburg, Ohio, passed away at home in Cranberry Township, Pa., surrounded by her loving family on June 30, 2020.

She was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles and Donna Spahr. Sandy retired from Leland Electro Systems in Vandalia, Ohio.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in addition to her beloved dogs, which predecease her. Sandy was a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. Her smile would light up a room, her sense of humor uncanny and what we used to say her "eagle eye" saw everything.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Mr. Steven Spahr.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Jerald R. Rudd (married Oct. 30, 1975); daughter, Ms. Sherri L. (Aukerman) Painter; son, Mr. Eric D. Aukerman; grandchildren, Mrs. Joel (Kristen) Hamilton, Mr. Jackson Aukerman, Ms. Samantha Aukerman, Ms. Erin Sapp; Mrs. Eli (Stephanie) Lenk; great-grandchildren, Emma Reagan Sapp, Olivia Paige Hamilton, Reid Everett Lenk; childhood siblings, Mrs. Bert (Shirley) Hensel (sister), Mrs. Mark (Rebecca) Billings; several beloved nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, noon, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, Ohio. The burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. The family will be receiving guests on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, leading into the funeral services.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to a local Humane Society in honor of Sandy's love of animals or to a charity of your choice.

All guests that are coming are encouraged to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing when possible.

Online condolences can be sent by going to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.