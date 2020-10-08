SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra "Sue" Sullivan, age 74, passed away October 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in San Antonio, Texas.

Sue is preceded in death by her mother, Sarah E. Neeper; father, Arthur D. Kollmeyer; former husband, James G. Sullivan Jr.; and brother, Daryl Kollmeyer.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Melia Williamson (Tod), Stacy Sue Shelton (Kevin), Amanda Lyn Ramos (Anthony); brother, Kris Kollmeyer; sister, Joyce Stump; grandchildren Brittany, Emily, Kevin Jr., Madison, Mikayla, and Matthew; and many dear friends.

Sue was born in Arcanum, Ohio, and graduated from Arcanum High School. She married Jim and together they raised three daughters. They relocated to San Antonio in 1978. Sue was very active in her children's school and was a long time member of St. John's Methodist Church. As her children got older, Sue worked at the Methodist Mission Home where she helped women. She also served as the Program Director for St. John's Methodist Church.

Sue was the best mom anyone could ask for. She was the most caring, giving person to everyone —even those she didn't know. She lived a life of service and taught us all how to love. She gave even when she didn't have. Her legacy will live on in all of us: Love others and treat others the way you want to be treated. Just be kind. She had the biggest heart and shared it with everyone. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Sue made each one of them feel so special every day. She showered them with gifts, but the best gift was her love. She was a true treasure to anyone she knew and will live on in our hearts forever. Sue will be remembered for her love of family, her amazing cooking, her shopping, her laugh, but most of all her love. Our lives will never be the same without her, but her love will be with us forever.