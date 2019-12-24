UNION CITY – Sandy Snyder, 74, of Union City passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. She was born on May 1, 1945 in Randolph County to the late Lloyd Arnold and Judy Horn.

Sandy enjoyed traveling, crafting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed movies, going out to dinner, spending time with her grandkids and her beloved husband, she really loved her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Trace Snyder; her children, Karla and Matt Phillips, Dana Wright, Rhonda and Mike Nordel, Troy and Sandy Snyder and Krista and Brian Jilek; her grandchildren, David and Sabrina Phillips, Jessica and Tawney Haskins, Sydney, Ambrey and Halley Gerlikovski, Alexa, Emily and Nick Snyder.

Preceded by her parents; her son, Kevin Wright; a brother, Danny Arnold; first husband, David Wright.

Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, Ind. Services will follow at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family in the Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com