BROOKVILLE - Sarah A. Perry, 86, of Brookville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Perry and siblings, Stella Howell and Charles Chipman.

Sarah loved to garden and watch her children and grandchildren play sports. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Brookville.

She is survived by her children, Gayla (Patrick Beireis) Jones, Landen (Kathy) Perry, Jill (Joel) Ryan, and James (Gina) Perry; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hope Elliott, Laura Hopper, Russell Chipman, and Dennis Chipman; special friends, Peggy Perrine, and Nancy Jackson.

A visitation will be held from 5 -8 p.m. Wed., May 15, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thurs., May 16, at First United Methodist Church, Brookville. Friends will have a chance to visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. before services at the church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.