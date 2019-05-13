Sarah A. Perry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah A. Perry.
Service Information
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH
45309
(937)-833-2423
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Brookville, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BROOKVILLE - Sarah A. Perry, 86, of Brookville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Perry and siblings, Stella Howell and Charles Chipman.

Sarah loved to garden and watch her children and grandchildren play sports. She was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Brookville.

She is survived by her children, Gayla (Patrick Beireis) Jones, Landen (Kathy) Perry, Jill (Joel) Ryan, and James (Gina) Perry; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hope Elliott, Laura Hopper, Russell Chipman, and Dennis Chipman; special friends, Peggy Perrine, and Nancy Jackson.

A visitation will be held from 5 -8 p.m. Wed., May 15, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thurs., May 16, at First United Methodist Church, Brookville. Friends will have a chance to visit with the family from 10-11 a.m. before services at the church. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.