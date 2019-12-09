UNION CITY, Ohio — Scott David Allen Carpenter, 38, of Union City, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born June 12, 1981, in Union City to Scott Carpenter and Nancy Jo Brown; attended Union City Schools; and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, David (Lois) Carpenter and James R and Dorothy G Brown.

Scott is survived by his mother, Nancy Jo Brown of Covington; uncles and aunts, James Brown of Winchester, Ind., Dawn Martin, Chris Carpenter and Ellen, all of the Union City area; cousins, Matthew Palmer, Hayden Carpenter, Halley Carpenter, Jeremy Carpenter, Heather Porter, Chase Carpenter, Chazra Carpenter and Chloe Carpenter; and other relatives and friends.

Private family services to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.