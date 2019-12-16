UNION CITY, Ind. — Scott Edward Meyers, 59, of Union City, IN passed away Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019 at IU Health, Methodist in Indianapolis, IN. He was born August 4, 1960, in Dayton, OH the son of Leon Edward and Huldah Jane (Burton) Meyers. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Reserves.

Scott had worked at Morning Fresh and as a groomer for racing horses. He was a member of the American Legion Post 158 where he served on the Honor Guard and, also a member of the Union City .

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Vera; his mother, Huldah Jane Gantt (William); step-mother, Hazel Meyers; three children, James Meyers of Greenville, OH, Stacy Meyers (Robert) of Dayton, OH and Scott Meyers (Darlene) of Greenville, S.C.; three step-children, Bradley Stump (wife, Katie) of Greenville, OH, Dale Bowling (Deztonie) of Kentucky and Mia Cleere (Jason) of Union City, IN; four brothers, David Meyers (Debra) of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Willam Gantt (Ty) of Washington State, Matthew Gantt (Karla) of Greenville, OH and Russell Meyers (Carla) of Greenville, OH; two sisters, Joanne Williams ( Jim) of Greenville, OH and Brenda Cagnon (Barry) of Mt. Vernon, OH; several grand and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, December 20, at the Old American Legion Building @ 318 W. Pearl St. Union City, IN 47390. B.Y.O.B.

Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Fraze-Brooks Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 158, 409 W. Pearl St., Union City, IN 47390. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.