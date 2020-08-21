GREENVILLE — Scott Joseph Haney, 67 years old, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, August 9th, 2020, at his home in the Village of Wayne Lakes, in Greenville, Ohio.

Scott was born April 21, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, to Paul and Gloria Haney. He attended Ada High School and joined the United States Marine Corps in 1970. He married Ann Mulvihill in 1979. He was an engineer at Henny Penny Corp. in Eaton, Oh., and consultant for Techview Corp.

Scott was a craftsman bowyer and, before he retired, built and sold traditional style wood bows under his business name, Hedgehog Archery. He was a member of the Shelby County (Ohio) Fish and Game Association and participated, with his family, in traditional archery tournaments and meets across the tri-state area for many years.

Scott was a giant of a man, but had a tender heart (this made him bad at hunting, but good at saving random wild creatures from the side of the road). He loved to talk to people and had a small but versatile set of catchphrases he would apply for most any occasion. He loved Western movies, classic rock music, many family dogs, and later in life, his cat, Chairman.Most of all and through it all, Scott loved his family, children, and wife of 41 years, Ann.

He is preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Paul Haney Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Haney; children, Jodi (Larry) Bontempo, Melissa Hill, and Matt (Anne) Haney; brother, John (Kathy) Haney; grandchildren, Evan Franklin, Roan Bontempo, Vero Bontempo, Sullivan Hill, Freyja Hill, Blake E. Haney, and Nora Haney; aunts, Patsy (Earl) Hale and Judy (Virgil) Marinelli; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Scott lived by the credo penned by Calvin Coolidge:

"Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan, 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race."

And so, without you, we press on.

"It'll feel better when it quits hurting." — Scott Haney

Sadly missed, now at peace.

Graveside service will be at Sunday, August 30, 2020, 11 a.m, at Preston Cemetery, 2915 Co. Rd. 90, in Alger, Ohio. Celebration of life will follow at 12 noon at the VFW Post 9381, 2147 St. Rt. 235 in Ada, Ohio.