VERSAILLES — Scott Magoto, age 30, of Versailles passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.

Scott was born June 11, 1990, in Jacksonville, N.C., to Beth (Merkle) and Kevin Fulton of Versailles and Bruce and Tammy Magoto of Versailles.

In addition to his parents, Scott is also survived by his siblings, Jessica and Eric Williams of Versailles, Adam and Stacy Magoto of Fairborn, Krista and Kurtis Halley of Versailles, Michael and Kassie Dabe of Versailles and Timothy Magoto and fiancée, Vanessa Wendel of Versailles; nieces and nephews, Isabella Williams, Kamren Simon, Kolton Simon, Maxwell Dabe, Mackenzie Dabe and Emma Halley; grandmothers, Joan Magoto of Versailles, Janet Fulton of Huber Heights and Kay Trittschuh of Versailles; grandfather, Harley Merkle of Versailles; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Magoto, Darrell Fulton and John A. Trittschuh; grandmother, Jane Merkle; and uncles, Joseph Magoto, Wayne Magoto and David Merkle.

Scott worked at Midmark in Versailles.

A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Firemen of Station 19" in Scott's memory. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com