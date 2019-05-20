ARCANUM - Sharon Shilt, 72, of Arcanum, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County in Troy, Ohio.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Dorothy Nicholas.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Paul Shilt; son, Matt Shilt, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Sharon had a big heart, loved her friends and family, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Services will be officiated by Pastor David Wilson. Burial will follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22,at Kreitzer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be sent to aide in funeral expenses or to Arcanum Fire & Rescue. Email condolences may be sent by going online towww.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.