VERSAILLES — Shawna L Rue-Ressler, 33, of Versailles, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

She was born August 22, 1985, in Greenville to Kevin R. Rue and Jody Johnston. She was a graduate of Versailles High School, Class of 2003; was going to school at Upper Valley CTC, adult division to be a toolmaker; loved music; loved her kids and would do anything for anyone who needed her help.

She was preceded in death by her father; paternal grandmother, Frankie (Cyril) Voisard; maternal grandparents, Aubrey Johnston and Judy Stevens.

Shawna is survived by her mother, Jody Johnston of Montana; husband, Steven Ressler; son, Aaron James Bowlin; daughter, Destiny Sunshine Lynn Bowlin; step children, Nohen, Domynik and Aliyah Ressler; three brothers, Chris (Lisa) Rue of Greenville, Jeremy (Jona) Rue of Versailles and Nick Neal of Greenville; sister, Cassandra Turner of Bellefontaine; grandfather, John (Pam) Rue of Covington; seven nieces and nephews, Abbegail Hissong, Justin Ganim, Tesla Fox, Bailey Hardin, Brianna Hammaker, Rayna Rue, and Jonathan Rue; two great-nieces, Zaylah Morton and Delilah Hardin; the father of her children, Zach Bowlin, his mother, Marleana Yoder and his siblings, Matt and Angel Bowlin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 12-3 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.