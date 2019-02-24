GREENVILLE — Shelia A. Netzley, 59 years old, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 4:10 a.m., February 21, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She is the daughter of the late Larry G. Rose and Shelva (Ray) Rose.

In addition to her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her brother, Craig A. Rose; her grandparents, Delver and Margaret Ray, Ralph and Thelma Helmer, and Harold and Ruth Rose; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shelia is survived by her husband of 19 years, Bruce A. Netzley, whom she married on January 7, 2000; her daughter, Ashley Camacho of Versailles, Ohio; her stepchildren and their spouses, Jason and Sandra Netzley of Arcanum, Ohio, and Jessica and Keith Bragg of Greenville; her grandchildren, Carson Barton (his sissy), Lena, Sara, Luke, and Jared Netzley, CayLynn and Mahayla Cook, Korbynn Greer, Caitlyn Hackett, and Donovan and Cameron Bragg; her siblings and their spouses, Jeff and Laurie Rose of Greenville, and Tammie and Rock Riffle of Greenville; and her aunt and a very special friend, Lucreda Brandt; as well as many loving family members and special friends.

Shelia was a member of the New Apostolic Church in Greenville. She was employed at Fram, Wayne Hospital, and Rest Haven. A celebration of Shelia's life was held for immediate family members.