ANSONIA — Sherry Kay Benge, 60, of Ansonia, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born February 14, 1959 in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph Pottkotter of Montezuma and the late Patricia (Hopper) Pottkotter.

Sherry was a caregiver and devoted her life to helping others; she adored her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother; grandparents: Charles and Nellie Hopper; aunts and uncle: Carol Hart, Ellen and Paul Peters, and Onda Fae; and nephew Jody Chavez. Sherry is survived by her father; her sons and daughters-in-law: Dustin A. and Aharyn Lavy of West Milton, Bryan Benge of Ansonia, and Ryan and Katherine Benge of Arcanum; grandchildren: Brendan Benge, Makenna Benge, Bryan Benge Jr., Serenity Benge, and Lucille Benge; sisters: Rebecca Chavez, Denise Luna, and Angela Degen; brother John Pottkotter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, April 15 at 5 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor John Sgro officiating. Burial will follow in Teegarden Cemetery, Ansonia. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com