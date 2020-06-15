GREENVILLE — Sheryle Lyn (Brumbaugh) Warvel, 60, of Greenville, died June 11. 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1959, in Greenville, to Don and Arb (Christian) Brumbaugh.

On July 29, 1978, she married her high school sweetheart, Doug Warvel. Together, they raised three kids — Laci (Cedeño), Mandy (Addison), and Kyle. Over the years, Sherry worked in the cafeteria at Greenville schools and as a secretary at both Hamilton Motors and Grilliot Alignment.

Sherry enjoyed doing anything, as long as Doug was with her. Some of her other favorite pastimes included going to Reds games, cry laughing with her sisters, beating her friends in dart ball, attending church, keeping the cleanest house in the county, and spending time with her seven grandchildren: Thalia and Zoe Cedeño; Ava and Gabe Addison; Grady, Sophie, and Henry Warvel.

She loved to dance, especially to her dad's band, "The Starlighters". She also enjoyed people watching and outpacing anyone who accompanied her to a store. One of her favorite sayings when raising her kids was, "Buy anything you want with your money." That was always quickly followed up by her next favorite phrase, "No, you don't want to get that."

Sherry was loving, kind, and beautiful, both inside and out. She was also tenacious. Whether it was competition or cancer, no one fought harder to win. You could always count on Sherry to either comfort you or cheer you on, and her positive attitude was infectious.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Don, and mother, Arb.

She is survived by her husband, Doug, as well as her kids and their spouses: Laci and Octavio Cedeño, Mandy and Ryan Addison, and Kyle and Kari Warvel. She is also survived by her two sisters, Taunya Buxton and her husband, Tom, and Mindy Walters and her husband, Tim; as well as nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bob Bitner officiating. Burial will be in Palestine Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Donations may be sent to Cancer Association of Darke County at PO Box 781, 1111 Sweitzer St. Ste C, Greenville, OH 45331. Flowers may be sent to 1499 N Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com