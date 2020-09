ANSONIA — Shirley A. Thompson, 83, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday, September 10, 2020.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Ansonia United Methodist Church, 200 West High Street, Ansonia, Ohio. Burial in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

Shirley's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with her arrangements.