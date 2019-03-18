GREENVILLE — Shirley Ann Hedger Rogers Tapp, 66, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born June 26, 1952, to the late Harold and Lucy (Hall) Hedger.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Rogers; her brother, Tony Hedger; her sister-in-law, Jane Smith; and her father-in-law, Earl Rogers.

Shirley loved spending time with her granddaughters and watching them show horses. She was a founding member of the Treaty City Street Rod Association. Shirley enjoyed old cars and listening to oldies music, especially Elvis. She worked for Hedger's Auction and Kirby Lyon's Auctioneers as a clerk. She also worked at Lowe's Home Improvement for almost 25 years. She was well known for her contagious laugh and smile!

Shirley is survived by her daughters; Kristina (John) Thiebeau of Versailles, Ohio, and Misti (Terry) Tuente of Versailles; her granddaughters, Lucy and Trina Tuente; her sisters-in-law, Sheryll Hedger, Marlene Troutwine, and Sharon Hummel; her brother-in-law, Leon Rogers; her mother-in-law, Esther Rogers; her former husband and special friend, Jim Tapp; her nephew, Jason Hedger; her niece, Sherry Sharp; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with Pastor John Sgro officiating. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio, 43220 or to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com