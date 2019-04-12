GREENVILLE — Shirley J. (Wray) Shank, 68, of Greenville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her family at her side at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

A celebration of Shirley's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Gospel Baptist Church of Greenville, 383 Eidson Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331, with Pastor Bill Edward officiating. Guests may visit with the Shank family on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service, both at the church. Memorial contributions may be given in Shirley's memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN. Online condolences maybe share with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com