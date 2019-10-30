ARCANUM — Shirley L. Oswalt, 83, of Arcanum, passed away at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Shirley was born May 10, 1936, in Greenville to the late Wilbur Keith and Helen L. (James) Markwith. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, Galen L. Oswalt on March 26, 2019; and a son-in-law, W. Kelly Ellison.

Shirley is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, G. Lynne and Steve Myers of Arcanum, Deborah L. and Craig Dynes of Arcanum and Sheryl A. and Kelly Kramer of Arcanum; grandchildren, Amber R. and Kyle Schlechty, Tyler J. and Chelsea Myers, Keyna L. and Nick Castelluccio, Kami L. and Jeff Knitt, Leigha A. and Jeffrey Brown, Maci L. and Austin Bruner, Chey D. and Rachel Kramer; step-grandchildren, Ryan C. and Becky Dynes and Mallory and Sean McDermott; great-grandchildren, Kody and Kaylee Schlechty, Colton J. and Keaton J. Myers, Sophia, Micah and Luke Castelluccio, Jay Knitt, Ivy and Henry Dynes, Cooper McDermott, Haydon and Easton Brown, and Jayce and Jayda Bruner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat and Lowell Randolph of Miamisburg and Barbara and Budd Dancer of DeGraff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a homemaker and former substitute bus driver for Arcanum Schools. Shirley was a member of Castine Church and Darke County Farm Bureau. Shirley was a former Girl Scout Leader and 4-H Adviser.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Castine Church Mission Support. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com