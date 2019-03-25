VERSAILLES — Shirley Roll Eiting, age 68, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away at 6:25 a.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Shirley was born November 27, 1950, in Versailles to the late Robert and Eileen (Kueterman) Bigham. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. Roll on March 24, 1998, whom she married October 30, 1976; second husband, Joshua James Eiting on March 2, 2011, whom she married August 9, 2002.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jason and Nikki Roll of Versailles, Katie and Nick Ellis of Versailles, Maggie and Brian Knapke of Versailles, and Jacob and Erin Roll of Independence, Kentucky; grandchildren, Isabelle Ellis, Nicholas Ellis, Hailey Ellis, Madelyn Knapke, Samantha Knapke, Matthew Knapke, Colin Roll, Baylee Roll and Parker Roll; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Bigham) and Marshall Johns of Satellite Beach, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a homemaker, former secretary at Roll Turkey Farms and did various teaching. Shirley attended Versailles Christian Church. She was a mother to many, a trusted advisor, a charitable donor, a loving mother, nana and sister. She loved watching Cincinnati Reds Baseball, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes football teams. Shirley never missed one of her grandkids baseball or softball games.

A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Versailles Christian Church, 105 W. Ward St., Versailles, with Pastor Nick Dimmick officiating. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles and Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com