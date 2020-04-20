VERSAILLES —Shirley V. Cline, 45, of Versailles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1974, in Greenville, the daughter of Christine (Hosbrook) Delaney of Greenville and the late David J. Delaney Sr.

Shirley was a homemaker and she loved photography.

She is preceded in death by her father; her grandfather: Basil Hosbrook; and her aunt: Gloria Coulter.

She is survived by her mother; her husband: Ev Cline; her children: Austin and Amber Hosbrook, Aaron Cline and fiancée Chloe, Madison Cline; her granddaughter: Harmony Hosbrook; her grandmother: Theresa Hosbrook; her siblings: David Delaney Jr., Tammy Hittle and fiancé Eric Cassel, Robert and Joyce Delaney, and Robin and Jerry Kaufhold; her mother-in-law: Gail Cline; her in-laws: Josh and Bonnie Cline and Tammy Cline and fiancé AJ; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens with Pastor Daniel Berdine officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset the funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com