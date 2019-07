GREENVILLE — Sondra Jo Ruhl, 80, of Greenville, passed away at Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday July 31, in the Greenville Cemetery Following the graveside services, there will be a memorial service at 12 p.m. in the Happy Coroner Church of the Brethren 7037 N. Union Road, Clayton, Ohio.

Arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home of Greenville..

