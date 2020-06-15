ANSONIA — Stanley I. Richards Sr., age 70, of Ansonia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born June 20, 1949, in Greenville to the late Harley L. and Edith M. (Johnson) Richards. He married Patricia (Cheadle) on April 21, 1972, who passed away Oct. 9, 2011.

He is survived by children, Valerie Walker of Monahans, Texas, Michelle Duffield of Troy, Kelly and Scott Voisard of Versailles, Stanley Jr. and Amy Richards of Ansonia, Korey and Cynthia Richards of Greenville and Joshua and Jamie Cook of Greenville; grandchildren: Brooke, Danielle, Jeremy, Christopher, Shelby, Amber, Stanley III, Stephanie, Hannah, Grace and Noah; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Jim and Joyce Richards of Corbin, Ky., twin brother Steve and Phyllis Richards of Xenia, Dennis and Karen Cheadle of Greenville, Mary and Bud Coppock of Greenville, Sharon Hutchens of Ansonia, Robert Jr. and Julie Cheadle of Ansonia, John Cheadle of Ansonia and James Cheadle of Ansonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Stanley is also preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Cook; a grandson Jacob 'Little Jake'; siblings and in-laws, Lester Richards, Lois and Ora Marshall, Patty Richards, Keith and Lorena Richards, Peggy and Woody McCoy, Patrick Cheadle, Daniel Cheadle, Joseph Cheadle and Jim Hutchins.

Stanley was a very proud veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam, he worked 30+ years at Union City Body Company and also Workhorse Custom Chassis. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. Stanley enjoyed playing guitar, working on cars, building Lego projects and winning at euchre against his grandchildren. Stanley will be sorely missed by all.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater. Burial with military honors followed in St. Marys Cemetery, Philothea. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.