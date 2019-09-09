SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Stanley J. Linder, 89, of Sebastian, Fla., passed away Aug. 8, 2019.

Stan was born Sept. 26, 1929, to Jane Neeley Linder in Richland County, Ill., and the late Roy Franklin Linder.

In addition to his father, Stan was preceded in death by his son, Stephen M. Linder; his brother Byron Linder; his sister Brenda Helling; his grandson Mark Meister; and his son-in-law Robert Brandeberry.

Prior to living in Florida, he resided in Greenville. He graduated from Olney, Illinois High School in 1946. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University, which was followed by a stint in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge he attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. He later earned his master's degree from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. He was also certified in computer science.

Stan was a music teacher for more than 30 years in Ohio. He taught music at Rock Hill School at Pedro in Lawrence County, Ohio before he began his career with the Greenville City Schools in 1964. He was the music director and the conductor of the Senior High Orchestra for 26 years before retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sebastian, Fla. where he sang in the choir for more than20 years. He was a member of NEA and the Greenville Elks Lodge. He was an avid music lover and a teacher to many. He played in bands of many different genres, several community orchestras and ensembles.

Stan is survived by his wife Denise Flavin Linder, whom he married on Aug. 16, 1975, of Sebastian, Fla.; a daughter, Lisa Hendrickson and her husband Ken of Winchester, Ind.; a son Dave Linder and his wife Brenda of Huber Heights; a brother, Paul Linder and his wife Jeanette; a stepson and caregiver, Doug Meister and his fiancée Jan Oberer of Sebastian; and two stepdaughters, Stephanie Brandeberry of Greenville, and Alison Naylor of Arcanum; his grandchildren, Derrick Linder and his wife Abby of Beavercreek, Dane Linder of Portland, Ore., Sharlee Linder and Casey Linder of Germantown, Torin Hendrickson of Winchester, and Gage Linder and Kyra Linder of Huber Heights; and his step-grandchildren, Paul Meister, Sarah Meister, Mathew Hangen, and Lindsey Brewer; and 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Stan's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

The family will receive guests on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian, P.O. Box 781689, Sebastian, FL 32958 and Hospice of St. Francis Foundation, 1250 Grumman Place, Titusville, Florida 32780.

