ARCANUM — Stephen A. Uhrig, 72 of Arcanum, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:50 a.m. at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio.

Born in Dayton, Ohio on February 3, 1947, he was the only child to Norma L. (Spitler) Uhrig and the late Damon L. Uhrig.

tephen worked as an electrician for Corning in Greenville for 36 years. Later in life he was an EMT/Firefighter for the Arcanum Fire & Rescue squad. He was a veteran having served for the United States Coast Guard from 1966-1970. Stephen was a member of the Greenville American Legion, and Elks Lodge. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and traveling. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his wife Deborah Lou "Debbie" (Clark) Uhrig.

He is survived by his mother Norma L. Uhrig of Troy, as well as many more cousins, family members, and friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21. Burial to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Research Fund, or the . Arrangements entrusted to the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.www.zecharbai

ley.com.