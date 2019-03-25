WINCHESTER, Ind. — Stephen Michael Linder, 62, of Winchester, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Pine Pineknoll Rehabilitation Centre in Winchester. He was born June 18, 1956, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Stanley J. Linder and Janice M. (Richards) Larson.

From childhood Stephen led a life devoted to music. He played several instruments but mainly guitar and keyboard. He fronted and played in several bands in the Dayton, Ohio, area. He enjoyed drawing, writing lyrics, and singing. Additionally he worked in several trades in the Dayton, Greenville area.

Stephen is survived by his mother, Janice Larson of Madison Wisconsin; father, Stanley (Denise) Linder of Sabastian, Florida; children, Sharlee Linder of Germantown, Ohio, Casey Linder of Germantown, Dane Linder of Portland, Oregon, Derrick (Abby) Linder of Beavercreek, Ohio; grandchildren, Tresten, Riley, and Brenden Linder; siblings, Lisa (Ken) Hendrickson of Winchester and Dave (Brenda) Linder of Huber Heights, Ohio; two nephews and one niece, Torin Hendrickson, Gage Linder and Ky Linder; two stepsisters, Alison Naylor and Stephenie Bradley, and stepbrother Doug Meister; and his dear friend, Karen Syverson, and extended family.

The family will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Indiana , 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278. Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com