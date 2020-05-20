Steven A. Kaiser
FORT RECOVERY — Steven A. Kaiser, age 72, of Fort Recovery, passed away on May 20, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Ceneter, Columbus, Ohio. He was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Celina, to the late Leo and Alma (Wendel) Kaiser. Surviving are his siblings, Kathleen (Hemmelgarn) and Ralph Fullenkamp of Fort Recovery, Judy Oaks of Dayton, Tom and Connie Kaiser of Fort Recovery, Les and Marlene Kaiser of Fort Recovery and Deb and Matt Fullenkamp of St. Henry; a special friend, Jennifer Monnier of Houston; sisters-in-law, Joan Kaiser of Fort Recovery and Pam and Jerry Brackman of Fort Recovery; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lavern "Tex" Kaiser and Keith Kaiser; brothers-in-law, Walt Hemmelgarn and Zane Oaks; a sister-in-law, Pauline Kaiser; and a nephew, Travis Fullenkamp. He was a US Army veteran that served in Vietnam during the Vietnam Era. Steven enjoyed the life of a farmer and retired from poultry farming. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Sharpsburg. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Fort Recovery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions may be directed to the Fort Recovery Community Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Fort Recovery, Ohio 45846. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com

Published in The Daily Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
