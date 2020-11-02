RICHMOND, Ind. – Steven C. O'Brien, age 41, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home.

Born December 1, 1978, in Greenville, Ohio, to Chris and Suzanne Monnin O'Brien, Steve grew up in Arcanum, Ohio, and later moved to Richmond in 2002. He earned two associate degrees from University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio. Steve worked as the Senior Manager of Administration at OMEN USA since 2017 and was the owner of Reddog Enterprises. He coached football in the Hub Etchison Youth Football League and was also a middle school football coach. Steve enjoyed playing golf, fixing things, and was an avid motorcycle rider. He never met a stranger and was always putting others before himself.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Amy Neanover O'Brien; son, Xavier (Sylvia Tzakis) O'Brien of Richmond; parents, Chris and Suzanne O'Brien of Arcanum; siblings, Dan (Tia) O'Brien and their children, Andrew, Tristen, and Aidan of Arcanum, Jenny O'Brien of Richmond, and Patrick (Jennifer) O'Brien and their children, Brooke and Morgan of Fort Mill, South Carolina; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Saundra Clark of Richmond; other extended family members; and many friends, including his dear friend and business partner, Randy Spencer.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial visitation for Steven C. O'Brien will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., at First Church of the Nazarene, 1600 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, Indiana, with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor David Warren officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the church. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.