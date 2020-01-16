DECATUR, Ill. — Steven R. Fasick, 71, of Decatur, Ill. passed away January 13, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Steve was born September 9, 1948, in Greenville, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Curtner) Fasick.

He married Sheila Jones in Granite City November 8, 1969. On February 11, 1989, he married Kathleen Sperry in Decatur, Ill. She preceded him in death. He later married Linda Sprague-Danison, June 14, 2014 in Decatur, Ill.

Steve spent his early years growing up in Greenville, The family moved to Granite City, Ill. in 1954, where he graduated from Granite City High School. As a youth, he was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Granite City. He began working for Illinois Power Company the summer after high school as an intern at age 18. He attended Westminster College, in Fulton Mo. and upon graduation he worked as engineering clerk. He continued on as a loyal employee serving in multiple sites and positions and was a part of many major transitions within the power company, which had several name changes, currently known as Ameren.

Steve moved several times during these transitions, eventually landing in Decatur, Ill. in the mid-80's. He served as an electric dispatcher/manager and retired in 2013. He returned to Ameren as a contractor shortly afterward, ultimately completing 51 years of service by December of 2018.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; children Jeffery Fasick (Christine) of Decatur, Ill., Adam Fasick (Charlotte) of Howell, Mich., Zachary Fasick (Jenna) of Wheaton, Ill.; sisters, DaOnne Chenault of Granite City, Ill., Joanne Brink (George) of Dahlonega, Ga.; step children, Justin Haughey of Seattle, Wash., Jessica Lu (Peter) of Palo Alta, Ca;if., Jennifer Rogers (Alex) of Clinton, Ill.; grandchildren, Brendan, Erin, Olivia, Brogan, Adeline; step grandchildren, Parker and Olivia.

He will be dearly missed by his family and many wonderful friends.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy (Curtner) Fasick and grandparents, Ray and Clara (Fourman) Fasick and William and Alma (Hoover) Curtner.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, Ill. 62526. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park.

Memorials: ALS Association.

Condolences may be left to Steve's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com or www.moranandgoebel.com.