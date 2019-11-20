GREENVILLE — Susan Faith Gray, 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on November 19, 2019.

Susan was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert M. Gray, and her parents, Besse (Byard) and George Gutermuth, and her sister, Betty Lou Gutermuth McVay. Survivors are her brother, William Gutermuth, of Union City, Indiana, and two daughters, Jeanne Gray Keller, Springfield, Mo., and Mary Gray Kinnison, Greenville. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Amelia Keller Meier, and great-granddaughter, Ellie Faith Meier, also of Springfield, Mo. Susan will be greatly missed by her close extended family and strong network of friends made along her journey.

Throughout her life, Susan devoted herself to nature and history, teaching and encouraging others along the way to protect, preserve and respect the natural world around us. In later years, Susan was instrumental in the creation and organization of the Darke County Park District serving as one of the founding commissioners. As president of the Treaty of Greene Ville Bicentennial Commission, she was influential in promoting the history of this area.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County, or the Darke County Park District.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.