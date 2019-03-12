LAURA — Susan Oakes, age 60, of Laura, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, peacefully at home. Susan was born December 31, 1958, in Greenville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Galen Oakes and Treva "Jean" Oakes, and her brother, Kim Oakes. Susan was an avid gardener and her cooking skills were legendary.

Susan is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bruce Fig; children, Isabell Fig, Madeline Fig, Sophie Fig, Oliver Fig; sister, Gale Oakes; aunt, Betty Baird; sister-in-law, Mary Paulin; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca, 750 Arcanum-Ithaca Rd., Arcanum, OH 45304. The family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. leading into the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grace United Methodist Church - Ithaca. The family also requests that everyone dress casually. Susan would not have it any other way. Arrangements made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com