WARSAW, Ind. — Tamara Sue Neiswonger, age 73, of Warsaw, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. in her residence.

Tamara was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Greenville, Ohio, to Dr. Charles Richard and Mildred (Niswonger) Haworth. She was united in marriage to Ronnie L. Neiswonger on June 8, 1969 in Greenville, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio University in 1969. She retired as an assistant vocational director at the Warsaw High School. Tamara was an active member in the Warsaw High School Tigerettes Flag Core in the mid-to late-'80's and a member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was a member of the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Tamara loved to work with children, and was an avid sports and music fan, but especially she was a proud grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She survived by a son, Stu (Natalie) Neiswonger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; mother, Mildred Haworth, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio; sister, Susan Beisner of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke Robinson, Chase, Camryn and Luke Neiswonger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard Haworth.

Due to Covid-19 and family members who are at high risk and traveling from out of town, the family chose to have a celebration of life with NO RECEIVING LINE and the family will be seated just prior to the start of the service and exit first to encourage social distancing.

The celebration of life will be held at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Morton officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Kosciusko County Cancer Fund C/O K-21,

P.O. Box 1810 Warsaw, IN 46581

To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com