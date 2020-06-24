Tamara Sue Neiswonger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tamara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WARSAW, Ind. — Tamara Sue Neiswonger, age 73, of Warsaw, Ind., passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. in her residence.

Tamara was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Greenville, Ohio, to Dr. Charles Richard and Mildred (Niswonger) Haworth. She was united in marriage to Ronnie L. Neiswonger on June 8, 1969 in Greenville, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Miami of Ohio University in 1969. She retired as an assistant vocational director at the Warsaw High School. Tamara was an active member in the Warsaw High School Tigerettes Flag Core in the mid-to late-'80's and a member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was a member of the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Tamara loved to work with children, and was an avid sports and music fan, but especially she was a proud grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She survived by a son, Stu (Natalie) Neiswonger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; mother, Mildred Haworth, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio; sister, Susan Beisner of Greenville, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke Robinson, Chase, Camryn and Luke Neiswonger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Richard Haworth.

Due to Covid-19 and family members who are at high risk and traveling from out of town, the family chose to have a celebration of life with NO RECEIVING LINE and the family will be seated just prior to the start of the service and exit first to encourage social distancing.

The celebration of life will be held at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Morton officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Kosciusko County Cancer Fund C/O K-21,

P.O. Box 1810 Warsaw, IN 46581

To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHatton-Sadler Funeral Home
2290 Provident Court
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 267-7123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved