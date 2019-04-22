PITSBURG - Tara Madison Redmond, 29, of Pitsburg, passed away tragically on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Preble County, due to an automobile accident.

She was born on November 27, 1989, in Savanah, Ga. to Scott (Donna) Shofner of Bardstown, Ky. and Kathryn (John) Strickler of Arcanum.

Tara was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darell and Imogene Cecil, and John Strickler.

It is impossible to put into words how amazing Tara was and what an impact she had on everyone who knew her. Tara, above all things, was a loving and caring mother. She loved the outdoors and the outdoors life. She admired the beauty of nature and loved to watch the sun rise and set across a painted sky. Tara loved animals, friends and family. She played a vital role in many lives, and will be missed and loved so greatly.

In addition to her parents, Tara is survived by her four children, Kelsey Redmond, Madison Shofner, Abagail Redmond, and Kaylee Redmond; her brother, Jeffrey Shofner of Arcanum, her sisters, Jenna Cole of Brookville and Tori McCoy of Franklin; her paternal grandparents, James and Jean Shofner of New Haven, Ky,; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Melinda McKee of New Lebanon; her aunts and uncles, Scott (Ashley) McKee of Eustice, Texas, Marcie (Norman) Nease of Savanah, Ga.; and her four nieces and nephews, Ellie and Brent Shofner, and Abel and Lilly Cole.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. 3rd Street, Greenville, with Father John R. White officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg.

Tara's family will be receiving guests on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, 1000 North Broadway St, Greenville.

Due to the Broadway Street construction project, please feel free to contact the funeral home for suggested travel routes.

