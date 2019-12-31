GREENVILLE - Ted D. Mann, 83, of Greenville, passed away at 10:36 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Reid Health Care Richmond, Ind. Ted was born June 9, 1936 in Greenville, and son of the late Ralph and Helen (Aikey) Mann.

He was retired after 28 years from Leaseway Transportation of Union City, Ind. Following his employment with Leaseway, he drove truck for Kimmel Trucking of Ansonia, and continued working for Walls Brothers Asphalt Company and finally Rehmert Nursery.

Ted was a 60-year member of the Greenville Elks Lodge #1139 and the Greenville Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl L. (Myers) Mann of Greenville. Also son, Rock Mann of Centerville, Ohio; daughter, Bunny Mann of Greenville; grandchild Rockland Mann; sister Sanda (David) Class of Marysville as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, beginning with an Elks Lodge of Sorrow conducted by the Greenville Elks Lodge and followed by Rev. Steve Short. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the American Kidney Foundation.

