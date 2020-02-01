BRADFORD — Ted E. Bowers, 56, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Hes born November 22, 1963 to Carl and Sandy Bowers in Dayton, Ohio.

He will be missed and remembered by his parents; children Amanda Cantrell of Troy, Andrea Cantrell (Jared Knick) of Laura, and Jack McCarroll of Bradford; grandchildren Penelope Knick and Jackson McCarroll; siblings Todd Bowers, Tammy Baker (Russ Stoops) and Tim (Tracy) Bowers.

Ted enjoyed farming, hunting with his daughter Andrea and was a big race fan of Eldora Speedway. He enjoyed coaching softball for the Darke County Special Olympics and driving his dump truck "Tator" with Red Dog. He loved his family and friends and made sure everyone was always happy and taken care of.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Ted's home. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Pink Ribbon Girls. Online memories of Ted may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.