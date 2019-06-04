GREENVILLE — Terry Lee "Mo" Crawford, 63, of Greenville, passed away at 6:41 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Oakley Place in Greenville.

Terry was born August 28, 1955, in Darke County to the late Leonard and Martha Marie (Okey) Crawford.

Terry is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tera and Joe Huffman of Greenville and Tayler Crawford of Greenville; their mother, Pam Crawford of Greenville; grandchildren, Landrey Huffman and Zander Huffman; and granddog, Jersey Crawford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Garry and Roslyn Crawford of Antelope, California and Jerry and Vickie Crawford of Greenville; sisters and brother-in-law, Joyce Crawford Bonner of Cincinnati and Debbie and Colin Bennett of Cincinnati; special cousin, Larry Lewis; special friends, Lloyd and Nancy Lammott, Hope Hapner, Doug Fellers, Jerry Vietor and Kent Rehmert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Terry was a proud descendant of Longtown. He was a 1973 graduate of Tri-Village High School but was a Westmont Wildcat at heart. Terry retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation with 27 years of service. He was a certified welder, loved woodworking and was an excellent cook. He enjoyed tenderloin Tuesdays with friends; sitting in his shop that he built; traveling the United States to car shows; and driving his 1938 Chevy Coupe that he restored. Terry was a true athlete; he excelled at baseball, basketball, track, fishing and bowled a 300. Terry was a Cleveland Browns and Muhammad Ali fan.

Terry's daughters would like to thank all of his friends for their support. They would also like to thank the nurses, aides and staff at Oakley Place and State of the Heart Care for their amazing care of their father.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Chaplain Jacque Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Terry requested that you come as you are or wear your best hot rod t-shirt. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contribution may be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com