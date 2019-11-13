ARCANUM — Thelma "Jean" Baker, 90, of Arcanum, Ohio, was called home Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Versailles Health Care and Rehab following an illness of dementia and cancer.

She was born August 12, 1929, in Pennington Gap, Virginia and lived in Arcanum the past 20 years (moving from the Cleveland area).

Jean and her late husband, Art, were very proud to have 13 children. She worked for Bonnie Bell Products as a supervisor of housekeeping for over 20 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Bill) Zarka, Susan Conley, Sharon Lynn Fraley, Judy (Bill) Davidson, Patty (Greg) Foreman, Tammy Lopez, Kim (Harry) Baker; sons, Larry (Paula) Baker, Steve (Cindy) Baker, Doug (Linda) Baker, Scott (Judy) Baker; 31 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry Baker; sisters-in-law, Allene (Randy) Collins, Carolyn Laporte; several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arthur "Art" R. Baker; sons, Gregory Lee, Thomas Edward; parents, Roy (Ada) Mosley; 4 brothers; mother and father-in-law, Arthur (Carrie) Baker; 3 brothers-in-law, and grandson-in-law, Troy Miller.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, at 1 p.m., at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon, OH 44011. Officiated by Deborah Miller Fox (granddaughter) with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home, leading into the service

If desired, donations in Jean's memory can be made to the , Cancer Association of Darke County, or State of the Heart Care. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304 and Busch Funeral Home. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com or buschcares.com