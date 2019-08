JACKSON — Thelma S. Johnson, 78, of Jackson, more recently of Piqua passed away at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

A service to honor her life will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.