ROSSBURG — Theora Mae Rismiller. 94, of Rossburg, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

Theora was born January 18, 1925, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Earl F. and Esther (Martin) Wagner. In addition to her parents, Theora was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Adolph Rismiller on February 2, 1984, whom she married July 16, 1950; daughter, Sharon K. Fourman on February 12, 2018; and brother, Duane Wagner.

Theora is survived by her children, Ronald W. Rismiller and Robin Johnson of Ansonia, Douglas L. Rismiller of Osgood and Cinda S. Rismiller of Lima; grandchildren, Krista Fourman and Bill Unger and Kimberlee and Brad Freeman; great-grandchildren, Kylee Freeman, Brayden Freeman and Kennedy Freeman; son-in-law, Randy Fourman of Arcanum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Theora was a 1943 graduate of Greenville High School. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. Theora was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Star, where she taught Sunday school for 30 years. She was a charter member of the Darke County Farmers Union. Theora enjoyed bird watching, flowers, gardening, cooking, playing the piano, polka dancing and reading daily devotionals and books about the Amish. She will be forever known as "Granny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 12:\ p.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church 13495 Greenville St. Marys Rd. (North Star) Versailles with the Rev. Brian S. McGee officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in North Star. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Star, Wayne HealthCare Foundation or the Sharon Fourman Darke County 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com