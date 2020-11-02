ARCANUM — Theresa J. Howerton, age 57, of Arcanum, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 following a six-month battle with glioblastoma. She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Wright and by her Grandma Cheadle and Grandma Abshear.

Theresa was a 1981 graduate of Franklin-Monroe High School.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 24 years, Charles Howerton; daughter, Whitney Westfall (Nick Bowerman); mother, Nancy Wright; niece, Tabitha (Zac) Thompson; special family, Riley, Ethan, Trinity, Taylor, Lucas and Brant; sister, Melissa (Scott) Williams; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to express their thanks to State of the Heart Hospice for the loving care they gave to Theresa.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be held sometime in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to State of the Heat Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St. Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

#THERESASTRONG