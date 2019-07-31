UNION CITY, Ind. — Thomas David Dees Holdeman, 51, of Union City, Ind. cast his last pole Sunday July 28, 2019. Dave loved to fish and was always trying to hook the big one. He worked at Timmerman Truss and will be sadly missed by all his friends.

Dave is survived by his lifelong partner, Susan Canada; mother, Mary 'Susie' Wilkinson; two sisters, Rikki (Will) Duff, Jennifer Plessinger; three brothers, Michael (Anna) Holdeman, Aaron Holdeman and Jeff Beam; his lifelong best friend, Dave Riley; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Holdeman; fathers, Rick Holdeman and Doyle Dees; sister, April Dees, brother, Rick BJ Holdeman; grandparents, Marvin (Toletha) Holdeman, David (Phyllis) Mills, and Lloyd (Mary) Lamotte.

Private services will be held later and there are no public calling hours Memorial contributions may be made to state of the art hospice or Wayne County Cancer Center. Reichard Funeral Home Inc entrusted with services