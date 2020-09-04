GREENVILLE — Thomas Eugene Varvel, age 74, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9:23 a.m., at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Tom was born in Xenia, Ohio on May 9, 1946, and was one of six children to the late Harry J. and June C. (Stephens) Varvel. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, and had served in the Vietnam War. He served his country from 1964- 1974. Tom was a member of the Greenville VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, and Eagles. More than anything, he loved to spend time with his family. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother David Varvel: brother-in-laws, Kenneth "Red" Adams, Don Comer, and Craig Allread; and nephew, David Allread.

Tom is survived by his siblings, Steve Varvel, Sharon Adams, Connie Allread, and Sandy Comer; sister-in-law, Janice Byrd; special friends, Ronnie Enicks, Larry McGuire; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Tom on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio. Due to the pandemic, masks are recommended for those attending. Military Honors will be given by the Greenville Honor Guard. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.