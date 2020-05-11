FORT RECOVERY-Thomas G. "Tom" Olding, age 83, of Fort Recovery, passed away on May 8, 2020 at The Gardens at St. Henry. He was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Celina, to the late Joseph and Luella (Magoto) Olding. On Feb. 16, 1963, he married Marlene (Franck) Olding, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Terrence and Roslyn Olding of Fort Wayne, Ind., Timothy and Julia Olding of Tucson, Ariz., Aaron and Wendy Olding of Fort Recovery, Jennifer Olding of Coldwater and Ron Franck, Salamonia, Ind., and Jane Olding and Josh Springer of Fort Recovery; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Olding of Fort Loramie and in-laws Marvin and Pat Franck of Richmond, Va., Virgil and Margie Franck of St. Henry, Janice Bighouse and Sam Rosengarten of Fort Loramie, Maurice and Annette Franck of Celina, Wayne Franck of Celina, Alvin and Pam Franck of Celina, Ruth and Fred Wuebker of Fort Recovery, and Mary Beth and Bill Heckman of Osgood. He was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Jerome Olding, a sister, Patricia Olding, and in-laws, Paul Bighouse, Judy and Kumar Vakkalanka, Dutch Acheson and Jerry Brown. Following graduation from Fort Recovery High School in 1956, Tom served in the US Army from 1957 to 1959 in Germany. Tom raised turkeys and operated Olding Hatchery, Fort Recovery, for many years. He also delivered Airstream travel trailers across the country, having driven one of his trucks over one million miles. While in San Diego, Calif., Tom visited his seventh-grade teacher, Sr. Thomas Eleanor McNally. He was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, where he sang in the church choir for over 60 years. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 345 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6515, both of Fort Recovery. He was also a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3324, Fort Recovery. Tom enjoyed playing cards and bowling with his friends, and especially spending time with his family. Due to COVID-19 a private family Mass of Christian Burial is to be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fort Recovery, with Fr. Ned Brown as celebrant. A live stream of the mass will be available at www.fortrecoverycatholics.org/streamspot/. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Fort Recovery, at the church following the funeral mass. Burial will take place in St. Marys Cemetery, Fort Recovery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions can be directed to the Veterans Plaza, Fort Recovery c/o The Fort Recovery Community Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Fort Recovery, Ohio 45846. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020.